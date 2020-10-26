1/
RAYMOND PATALANO
PATALANO, Raymond Of Somerville. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 24th, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa (Albano). Loving father of Rosann DeForte and her husband Tony and Peter Patalano and his wife Christy. Devoted grandfather of Hailey, Domenic, Alexander, and Makayla. Son of the late Peter and Rosa Patalano. Relatives and friends are invited to Raymond's Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at Saint Clement Church, Warner Ave., Medford at 11 am. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Entombment in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
