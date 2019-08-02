|
DALBEC, Raymond R. "Ray" In his 70 years, Ray was a devoted husband to his wife, Sandra, selfless father to his daughter, Kristen Careau and son, Matthew Dalbec and their respective spouses, Andrew and Jill, loving Pepere to his grandsons, Deven (11) & Ryan (8) Careau, and granddaughters, Alice (4) & Paige (1) Dalbec. Additionally, he is a loyal friend to many, a father figure to others, and a mentor to all who cross his path. Ray was born on November 24, 1948 to Leo and Virginia Dalbec in New Bedford, MA, where he attended St. Anthony's High School. Ray embarked on his own at the age of 17 to start his college career at San Francisco State where he was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma. He continued at Bryant and Stratton College of Business, and finally Northeastern University in Boston. Ray was a leader in his field and at the forefront of his specialty, when computers were rare, computer science coursework was unique, and when the industry was called Electronic Data Processing. Ray was a valuable manager and project leader valued for his intelligence, ability to train, and problem-solving skills. In addition to his IT skills, Ray went on to become a successful auditor and fraud examiner at John Hancock where he spent 30 years. Ray culminated his career at Royal Bank of Scotland/Citizens Bank where he was a Vice President of TP, Assurance, Security and Risk. Ray served his country by enlisting in the Army Reserves, where he put his natural skills for mechanical engineering and electricity to valuable use for 7 years. Ray had always been hard-working mowing lawns to pay for his school books, working 2 jobs to have the opportunity to go to college. He faced challenges with grace and strength. His perseverance and ability to face adversity helped him create a beautiful life. He is the definition of a self-made man. Ray loved woodworking, with the ability to repair just about anything. He also enjoyed the challenges of electrical wiring and other electronics work, often helping family and friends with their projects. As a woodworker he made furniture, bird-houses with his grandchildren and often finish work. "If Pepere can't fix it, no one can!" Ray was a quiet man who saved his words for topics on which he was passionate so that each word he shared was meaningful. When he spoke, he had a plethora of knowledge, experience, and advice to share. Always an adventurer, Ray loved to travel, whether from Plymouth on his sailboat or from Sanibel Island in his motor home. Ray and Sandra created beautiful memories together and loved nature, from the woods and wildlife of New England to the glorious US National Parks to the oceans and inlets. Ray was an avid sailor, always including family and friends on sails teaching them his passion. Ray was a special gift from God who did God's work as a humanitarian and volunteered for countless organizations, such as his most passionate: Coast Guard Auxiliary, American Red Cross, FISH food pantry; but also he served many individuals through smaller, simpler gestures In Ray's final days, friends and relatives far-and-wide surrounded him with love and prayers through calls and visits, reminiscing on better times and expressing gratitude for his loyalty. "Thank you for all you taught me," "You have been a father-figure to me throughout my life," "You are someone I can always depend on" were phrases repeated to him. Ray will surely be missed by many, but we know he will be remembered for his strength, character, and integrity. Although he was taken too early from this Earth, each day he was here, he made the world a better place. Visiting Hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home in MEDFIELD, MA on Tuesday, August 6th, 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Medfield, MA on Wednesday, August 7th, at 10am, followed by the burial at Vine Lake Cemetery. For those who wish to make a Love Light tribute gift in his honor, they may do so to Johns Hopkins All Children's Specialty Care Foundation of Fort Myers, 4550 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912, or online https://www.hopkinsallchildrens.org/Giving/Ways-to-Give/Financial-Gifts/Love-Light
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019