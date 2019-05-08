|
GALLIEN, Raymond R. Age 89, of Marblehead, May 7. Husband of the late Josephine (Nowakowski); longtime companion of Josephine Nuzzolo of Marblehead; father of Joy Duggan and her husband Joseph of Tewksbury and Raymond Gallien and his wife Nancy of Nashua; loving Papa of of Sara Duggan of Tewksbury, Joey Duggan and his wife Siwan Zhang of Lawrence, Joshua Gallien and his wife Heather of Granby, and Melissa Gallien of Nashua; brother of the late Albert, Wilfred, Adeline, Angie, Josephine, and Cecile; he also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral on Monday, at 9:30AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lynn at 10:30AM. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 4-8PM. Those who prefer may make donations to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Directions, guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019