Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND GALLIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND R. GALLIEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAYMOND R. GALLIEN Obituary
GALLIEN, Raymond R. Age 89, of Marblehead, May 7. Husband of the late Josephine (Nowakowski); longtime companion of Josephine Nuzzolo of Marblehead; father of Joy Duggan and her husband Joseph of Tewksbury and Raymond Gallien and his wife Nancy of Nashua; loving Papa of of Sara Duggan of Tewksbury, Joey Duggan and his wife Siwan Zhang of Lawrence, Joshua Gallien and his wife Heather of Granby, and Melissa Gallien of Nashua; brother of the late Albert, Wilfred, Adeline, Angie, Josephine, and Cecile; he also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral on Monday, at 9:30AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lynn at 10:30AM. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 4-8PM. Those who prefer may make donations to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Directions, guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now