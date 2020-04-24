|
ROSE, Raymond Sr. Age 93, of Carver, passed away April 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born to Alfred and Mabel (Perry) Rose in Taunton, February 9, 1927. Formerly married to Barbara (Roclevitch) Rose, Ray worked many different jobs over the years to help support a family with five children. From the age of 15, he followed in his father's footsteps playing the upright bass in many local ballroom big bands. After working fulltime day jobs, he'd frequently take a quick nap and head out for a night gig. Musical friends like John Shea, Dick Johnson, Lou Columbo, Eddie Shear, John Harrison, the Winikers and countless others kept him busy his whole life enabling him to get paid doing what he loved to do, play music. Ray spent time traveling, working in Las Vegas, the Caribbean cruise circuit, and on the road with the Russ Morgan Band. He spent winters in West Palm Beach, Florida playing society jobs with Bob Kovner, Guy Scafati and others. Ray was a member of several local symphony orchestras: Brockton, Greater Fall River and finally the Massasoit Senior Symphony. For forty some odd years what Ray valued and enjoyed the most was his employment with the Jarvis Family at the Chart Room in Cataumet. The friendships he made with patrons and employees were the source of countless stories and memories. Ray's interests included boating, the ocean, tinkering in his workshop, steam engines, jogging and tennis. He was a lifelong member of the Boston Musicians' Union Local 9. Ray is survived by former wife Barbara, sons Stephen, Alfred, Ray, Jr. and wife Betty, daughters Claire, Marcia Owen and husband Gary, granddaughter Lianna Rose and great-granddaughter Violet Rose and granddaughter Natalie Cordeiro and husband Gregory. He is also survived by his sisters: Jeanette Nascimento, Carol Souza, Harriet Simmons, Charlene Pires, Dorita Morris, as well as countless relatives and friends. Condolences may be entered online to the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN, MA. A celebration of life event is to be planned for the future.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020