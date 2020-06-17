|
BARNSTONE, Raymond S. Raymond Seymour Barnstone of Framingham entered into rest on June 17 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Phillips). Devoted father of Lester and Karen Barnstone of Natick; Wayne Barnstone and Terry Schimek of Bethesda, MD; Howard Barnstone and Gayle Erlich of Newton; and Lori Barnstone of Framingham. Proud grandfather of Jamie, David, Abigail, and Hannah Barnstone. Loving great-grandfather of Levi Perry Carlin. Cherished brother of the late Gerry Barnstone, Shirley Hanflig, and Beatrice Barnstone. Services will be private at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of Flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Callahan Senior Center, 535 Union Ave., Framingham, MA 01702. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookine.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020