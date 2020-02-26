Boston Globe Obituaries
RAYMOND T. FRONK

FRONK, Raymond T. In Boston, formerly of Dorchester, died February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary T. Fronk. Loving father of Karl T. Fronk of Derry, NH, Kristopher T. Fronk of Weymouth, and the late Kurt T. Fronk. Devoted "Granddad" of Kristopher, Genevieve, Karlana, Taylor, and Anthony. Brother of Sandra G. Ravida and her husband Herbert Lichtenstein of Canton, Todd T. Fronk of Chestnut Hill, and the late John T. Fronk, Lucille T. Jeffries, and Marie T. Fronk. Uncle of Ingrid Guptill and many other nieces and nephews. Ray was a medical photographer for many years. Family and friends will honor and remember Ray's life by gathering for a memorial visitation in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Thursday, February 27, from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to The Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02118. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
