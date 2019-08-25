Boston Globe Obituaries
SIMARD, Raymond T. Of Middleton, formerly of Everett, longtime MBTA employee and friend of Bill W. for 37 years, died August 23. He leaves his wife, Marie (DiBattista) Simard, his daughter, Susan Kelly of Topsfield, four grandchildren, Emily, Bridget, Maire, and Brian Kelly, his siblings, Dwight "Jimmy" Barrows, Thomas Barrows and Catherine Simonelli, a close nephew, Thomas Green, and extended family members and friends. Raymond was predeceased by his sister Patricia Green. Funeral Mass on Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 at 9AM in Saint Richard Church, 90 Forest St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Middleton. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours are Tuesday from 4-8PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
