SNEE, Raymond T. Died on June 27, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1934, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Dorchester, MA, and grew up in Lexington, MA, and Bedford, MA, he graduated from Concord High School. Raymond went into the Army in 1954. He served during the Korean War. Raymond had attended Middlesex Community College for two years, worked for Raytheon, where he retired after 35 years in Nashua, NH. Raymond married the former Maureen Patricia Joyce of Waltham, MA, on July 9, 1966, at Saint Mary's Parish in Waltham, who passed on September 21, 2003. They had two sons, Bernard P. Snee and Raymond J Snee and three grandchildren, Bernard P. Snee. Jr, Thomas Sean Snee of Nashua, NH, and Anastasia (Annie) Snee. Raymond married Beverly Ann Prevost on August 20, 2011, and welcomed and loved by her children Russell, Caron, Jimmy, Jean, and family. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 8, 2020