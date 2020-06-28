Home

THORPE, Raymond W. Age 68, a lifelong resident of Squantum, passed away on June 26, 2020. Loving husband of 42 years of Patricia M. (Mullin) Thorpe. Cherished father of Caroline K. Thorpe. Son of the late Gordon Thorpe and Katherine (McPherson) Thorpe. Brother of Robert H. Thorpe of Kissimmee, Florida and the late Terrence V. Thorpe. Ray graduated from North Quincy High School Class of 1970, and attended Bentley College. He retired from New England Mutual Life Insurance Company/MetLife after 40 years. Funeral Services are private. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home. See

Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
