|
|
MUSE, Rayond L. Age 76, of Salem, a retired office and educational furniture sales manager, died Feb. 7. Loving husband of Bonnie (Jones) Muse, father and father-in-law of Robert & Colleen Muse of Norfolk and William and Rachael of Grafton, grandfather of 6. Funeral Mass on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 15 Hawthorne Blvd., Salem. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4-7PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the MGH Fund for Cancer Research, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St. #540, Boston, MA 02114. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020