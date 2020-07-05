Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for RAZIEL RABINOVITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAZIEL "RAZI" RABINOVITZ


1936 - 2020
RAZIEL "RAZI" RABINOVITZ Obituary
RABINOVITZ, Raziel "Razi" Age 84, of Wayland, originally from Israel. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, July 6th at Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery on Lakeview Avenue, Natick, under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of HOLDEN. The man who knew how to love and be loved, made all around him see the bright side of each moment in life. He served and loved his country. He loved his family and longtime partner, Syble. The family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Oz and Ann Rabinovitz in Framingham. Yehi Zichro Baruch. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St. Holden, MA 01520, 508-829-4434 www.milesfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Raziel "Razi" RABINOVITZ
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020
