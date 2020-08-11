|
BARRON, Rebeca (Shulman) Formerly of Dedham, MA, entered into rest August 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Devoted mother of Susan and Mitchell Finn, Scott and Janet Barron, and Sean Barron. Loving sister to the late Bertica (Shulman) Cramer and the late Anita (Shulman) Rubin. Loving daughter of the late Zlata (Zalcman) and Israel Shulman. Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Alex, Zoe, Colton, Jaklyn, and Shane. Born in Havana, Cuba, Rebeca moved to the Boston area in the late 1950s. She raised her 3 children in Randolph, MA. Rebeca is remembered as a woman of interminable gratitude, compassion, and grace. With a kind word for everyone she met, Rebeca filled hearts with love. Services will be held on Sunday, August 16th at 2PM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA. Shiva will follow at the home of Susan and Mitchell Finn. Masks and social distancing are required for both the service and shiva. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rebeca may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020