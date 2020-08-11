Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Service
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
home of Susan and Mitchell Finn
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECA BARRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECA (SHULMAN) BARRON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECA (SHULMAN) BARRON Obituary
BARRON, Rebeca (Shulman) Formerly of Dedham, MA, entered into rest August 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Devoted mother of Susan and Mitchell Finn, Scott and Janet Barron, and Sean Barron. Loving sister to the late Bertica (Shulman) Cramer and the late Anita (Shulman) Rubin. Loving daughter of the late Zlata (Zalcman) and Israel Shulman. Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Alex, Zoe, Colton, Jaklyn, and Shane. Born in Havana, Cuba, Rebeca moved to the Boston area in the late 1950s. She raised her 3 children in Randolph, MA. Rebeca is remembered as a woman of interminable gratitude, compassion, and grace. With a kind word for everyone she met, Rebeca filled hearts with love. Services will be held on Sunday, August 16th at 2PM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA. Shiva will follow at the home of Susan and Mitchell Finn. Masks and social distancing are required for both the service and shiva. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rebeca may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -