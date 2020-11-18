FRENTZOS, Rebecca Of Belmont, MA, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William G. and Smaragda (Karalis) Frentzos. Loving sister of the late Constance, George and Stella Frentzos. Funeral Service on Friday, Nov. 20th at 10AM at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA. Visitation prior to the Service from 9AM to 10AM in the church. Donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com
