Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
REBECCA J. LAVOIE DEANE

REBECCA J. LAVOIE DEANE Obituary
LAVOIE DEANE, Rebecca J. Of Belmont, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeremy T. Deane. Loving mother of Grace, Craig and Mark Deane. Cherished daughter of Linda and the late Roger Lavoie. Beloved sister of Cindy Martino and her husband Patrick. Aunt of Jimmy Martino. Daughter-in-law of William and Sande Deane. A Visitation will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Thursday, Aug., 8, from 8:00-9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neurofibromatosis Network, 213 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187 https://www.nfnetwork.org or Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090 https://www.curesarcoma.org Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
