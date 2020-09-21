1/
REBECCA MANN "BECCA" SCHMILL
SCHMILL, Rebecca "Becca" Mann Rebecca "Becca" Mann Schmill of Needham, MA, passed away unexpectedly from an accidental drug overdose on September 16, 2020 at the age of 18. Becca was the loving daughter of Stuart and Debra Schmill of Needham, MA, and the adoring sister of Samantha Schmill. A recent graduate of the Cambridge School of Weston, Becca had been accepted at the University of Richmond. Becca was a beautiful and caring person with a gift for making those around her feel loved and appreciated. Her smile could light up a room. Her passion for life and vibrant spirit were hallmarks of her personality. She was adventurous, curious, and willful. She was a sensitive soul. Becca had an innate sense of equity and fairness that led her to become involved in issues of social justice. There is no doubt that she would have pursued these issues in meaningful ways had she not been taken so soon. In addition to her parents and sister, Becca is survived by her maternal grandmother, Florence Mann of Newton, MA, her paternal grandfather, Hyman Schmill of St. Charles, IL, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins all of whom loved her more than words can express, and none of whom will ever forget her. She was also blessed with many close friends who share in the family's profound loss. Hers was a life full of potential, tragically cut short. But we are all grateful for each precious moment we had with her. Becca's passing at such a young age leaves a void in the hearts of all who loved her, a void that will never truly be filled. But we can all help provide some meaning to this otherwise senseless tragedy by supporting one or more of the following organizations in her memory, all of which were important to Becca: Jane Doe Inc., The Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault, donate online https://janedoe.org, or call (617) 248-0922, or Black Lives Matter donate online at https://blacklivesmatter.com, or Community Health Partnership-Honduras, donate online https://www.chp-honduras.org, or call (508) 237-1384. Funeral Services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements by brezniakfd.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
