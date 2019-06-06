RIZZO, Rebecca "Reba" Age 86, of Peabody, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael W. Rizzo, Sr. Survived by her daughter, Karen M. (Rizzo) Marsh and her husband, James E. Marsh, Jr. of Saugus; three sons, Michael W. Rizzo, Jr. and his wife, Jane (Gentile) of West Peabody, Gerald A. Rizzo and his wife, Lisa (Ganz) of Delray Beach, FL, and Paul Rizzo and Tami Ewing-Mackay of Beverly; five grandchildren, Matthew W. Rizzo and his wife, Alicia of Danvers, Genna M. Valeri and her husband, Dana of Beverly, Justin A. Rizzo and his wife, Alexandra of Orlando, FL, Jonathan S. Rizzo of Amesbury and Janelle E. Marsh of Saugus; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Craig, Paige and Samuel Rizzo and Angelo and Josephine Valeri; a brother David Labovich of Lynn; sister-in-law Mary Rizzo of Stoneham; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Melvin, Irving and Steven Labovich.; two brothers-in-law, Anthony R. Rizzo and his wife, Sylvia (D'Ambrosio) and Giacomo Rizzo and a sister-in-law, Madeline DiPinto and her husband, Salvatore. A funeral service for Rebecca will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to: The Roger B. Trask Adult Day Health at the Peabody Council on Aging, 75 Central St., Ste R, Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary