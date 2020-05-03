|
|
SEGAL, Rebecca (Goldman) Age 96, formerly of Chelsea and Revere, died peacefully on May 3rd, 2020. She was the daughter of Fanny and Abraham Goldman. Sister of the late Ida Silverstein and Anne Venooker. Beloved wife of the late Norman Segal for 57 years. Beloved mother of Andrea Kane and her husband Jess and Janis Farrell and her husband Bill. Beloved grandmother of Jamie Kane and his wife Krista, Lauren Bairos and her husband Fernando and Drew Farrell. Also, survived by cherished great-grandchildren, Delia, Teagan, Jack, Austin, Beau and Juliette. She was a valued bookkeeper of the Medical Foundation of Boston United Fund for 35 years. "Rea," as she was known by family and friends, put her family above all else and enjoyed being with them always. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via WWW.Dana-Farber.org/gift Services are private. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020