THOMPSON, Rebecca (McDonald) Age 76, of Dorchester, passed away from kidney disease on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 peacefully at home in West Bridgewater with her husband Terry, daughter Elsie and niece Edna by her side. She is survived by Terry, her husband of 55 years, daughters Shirley Carter, Carlinda Carter of TN, June Dixon (husband Alan), Elsie Thompson of MA, Terry A. Thompson of TN, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her beloved son, James T. Thompson, who passed at age 4. Born in Bryson City, NC and raised in Chattanooga, TN, a daughter of the late Robert and Elsie (Parrish) McDonald, Rebecca relocated to Boston, MA as a young adult where she later married and raised her family. Rebecca cherished being a wife and mother. Following her years at Northeastern University as a Bursar Data Specialist, she loved being home taking care of and spending time with her family decorating, playing board games, listening to music, spoiling her grand and great-grandchildren, cooking and Sunday dinners. She enjoyed card games, crosswords, puzzles and rarely missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. She will be remembered for her warm inviting smile and generosity. Throughout her life, even during her illness, she continued to open her heart and home to others. Often caring for relatives and her grandchildren, including their friends – who also affectionately called her 'Granny.' Family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing Rebecca will forever love and miss her immensely. Visiting Hours: Her Cremation will be followed by a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020