|
|
WELLS, Rebekah Porter October 29,1933-June 24, 2019. Raised in Brookline, MA by her parents, Ralph and Ethel (Smith) Porter. After The Winsor School, she attended Radcliffe and completed her undergraduate degree at Barnard College and went on to receive her EdD from Clark University. In 1953, Rebekah married David L. Wells; they were married for 62 years, until his death in 2015. Her career included teaching Special Ed at Lesley College, a postdoc at Boston Children's Hospital, work as a cognitive development specialist at St. Margaret's Hospital, Boston, and creation of a school counseling program at Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester. She also maintained a private practice working with children and families for over a decade. In her retirement, Rebekah became actively engaged in politics working to grow the Democratic Party in East Boothbay, Maine. She is survived by her children Carlotta P. Wells (Eric Ertman), Julia W. Harrison (Jeffrey Harrison) and Frederick J. Wells (John Cheang), and four grandchildren, Thalia Ertman, William Harrison, Eliza Harrison and Benjamin Ertman. Services were private. Contributions can be made to the Ford Hall Forum in honor of Rebekah, her late uncle Louis P. Smith and his wife Evelyn, and their mentor, the late David K. Niles.
View the online memorial for Rebekah Porter WELLS
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 23, 2019