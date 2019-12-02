|
|
PAPKEE, Regina Cirame Of Medford and Long Island, ME, November 27, 2019. Was born in Somerville on December 26, 1945 to John J. and Marie (Chamberlin) Cirame. A longtime resident of Medford, MA and Long Island, ME, she is survived by her handsome husband Leonard Papkee, son Chris Papkee and his wife Patti, daughter Wendy (Papkee) Taylor and her husband Gary and grandchildren Justin, Erica and Christina. A member of the large Cirame clan, she was predeceased by brother Bob Cirame, sister-in-law Joanna of Cape Cod, sister Jo An (Cirame) Ferguson of Smithfield, RI. She is survived by brother Jack Cirame, sister Elinor (Cirame) McIntyre and her husband John of Sebastian, FL, sister Bernice (Cirame) Dolber of Malden, MA, sister Elaine (Cirame) Zunino and husband James of Tewksbury, MA, sister-in-law Edie Cirame of Charlestown, MA, Stephen J. Cirame and wife Louise of Medford, MA, brother Charles Cirame and wife Shelley of Millinocket, ME. She was predeceased by brother-in-law Edward Papkee of Medford, MA, sister-in-law Linda Papkee of Medford, MA, and brother-in-law Lawrence Papkee of Malden, MA. She is survived by sister-in-law Alice (Papkee) Chagnon and her husband Paul of Northbrook, MA, brother-in-law Louis Papkee of Long Island, ME, brother-in-law Harry Papkee and wife Katie Papkee of Cumberland, ME, brother-in-law Christopher Papkee of Medford, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews, and her loving caretaker-chef Evelyn Calivozo. Regina loved Long Island, ME from the first time she stepped foot on it. Her sense of humor was never lost, even during her battle with cancer. When asked why she stuck with Lenny for so long, she would reply "for the house in Maine." Regina was a woman of great faith. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning, December 7 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Medford at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday 4-8. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Regina's memory to the Long Island, ME Fire and Rescue 04050 and the , 3 Speen St. Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019