SISTER REGINA CUSHING, SC (Catherine Richard) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on September 4, 2019. A Sister of Charity for 68 years who was missioned in St. Sebastian, Woodside, NY; Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill, NY; Our Lady Help of Christians, Brooklyn, NY. and locally, St. Paul Convent, Wellesley; St. Margaret, Dorchester; Marillac Residence and Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Catherine (Caulfield) Cushing. Sister of Barbara Pumphrey and the late Sister Helen Cushing, SC, Mary Ryan, Rita Owens, Ann (Nancy) McGuiggin, Teresa Currie, Richard, Robert and John Cushing. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Rev. John Currie as well as all her sisters in community. Visiting Hours at Mt. St. Vincent, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, on Monday, Sept. 9, from 9:30 - 10:15 am with a Prayer Service at 10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019