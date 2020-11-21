1/
REGINA ENGEL
ENGEL, Regina Formerly of Lynnfield, Middleton and Naples, FL, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 93 of Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of the late Karl Engel with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Susan Lambe and her husband Chris of Lynnfield, and Michael Engel and his wife Terry of Topsfield and Naples, FL. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey and Stephen Lambe. Also survived by many relatives in Germany.

Regina was a schoolteacher in her native Germany, and she and Karl founded and owned Karl's Sausage Kitchen in Saugus for 50 years. She devoted many years to her love of painting and was a member of the Lynnfield and Naples Arts Associations, the North Shore Arts Association and the Cape Ann Watercolor Painters.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to All Care VNA and Hospice at https://allcare.org/donate/ or: Development Office, 210 Market Street, Lynn, MA 01901. Funeral Services provided by Goodrich Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn, MA 01902.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodrich Funeral Home - Lynn
128 Washington St.
Lynn, MA 01902
(781) 592-2680
