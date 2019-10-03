Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA MOYLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA F. (GOTTLICH) MOYLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA F. (GOTTLICH) MOYLAN Obituary
MOYLAN, Regina F. (Gottlich) Of Dennis, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2nd. Beloved wife of the late James J. Devoted mother of James J. & his wife, Cecelia of FL, Annmarie M. Nicholls of Quincy, Thomas E. & his wife, Regina Moylan of Duxbury and Stephen & his wife, Helena of S. Dennis. Sister of the late Gertrude, May, Ernest, Rita and Rose. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sun., 2 to 5PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church, Quincy Mon. morning at 10AM. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury. For complete obituary and Guest Book see: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Regina F. (Gottlich) MOYLAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now