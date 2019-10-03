|
|
MOYLAN, Regina F. (Gottlich) Of Dennis, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2nd. Beloved wife of the late James J. Devoted mother of James J. & his wife, Cecelia of FL, Annmarie M. Nicholls of Quincy, Thomas E. & his wife, Regina Moylan of Duxbury and Stephen & his wife, Helena of S. Dennis. Sister of the late Gertrude, May, Ernest, Rita and Rose. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sun., 2 to 5PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church, Quincy Mon. morning at 10AM. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury. For complete obituary and Guest Book see: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Regina F. (Gottlich) MOYLAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019