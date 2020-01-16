|
|
LETOURNEAU, Regina Age 68, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, after a year-long fight with brain cancer. She is survived by her three children, Paula Stano, Anthony Stano, Jr., and Gina Snow. She is also survived by her grandson Jordan Viches and her beloved ex-husband and good friend Tony Stano, Sr. There will be a Celebration of Life at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-5pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.stano.org a non profit founded by her daughter Paula. Regina was so proud and passionate about this organization. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020