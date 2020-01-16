Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA LETOURNEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA LETOURNEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA LETOURNEAU Obituary
LETOURNEAU, Regina Age 68, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, after a year-long fight with brain cancer. She is survived by her three children, Paula Stano, Anthony Stano, Jr., and Gina Snow. She is also survived by her grandson Jordan Viches and her beloved ex-husband and good friend Tony Stano, Sr. There will be a Celebration of Life at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-5pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.stano.org a non profit founded by her daughter Paula. Regina was so proud and passionate about this organization. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -