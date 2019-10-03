|
DEVITO, Regina M. (Amendola) Of Cambridge, October 1. Beloved wife of the late Joseph DeVito, Sr. Mother of Joseph and his wife Maureen, Anthony and his late wife Deborah, Karen Cutone and her husband Vincent. Grandmother of Jonathan, Tia and Ashlyn. Also survived by her niece and Goddaughter, Lucille Rallo. At her request all services are private. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofunerahome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019