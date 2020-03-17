Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA PAGLIERANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA M. (CAPOBIANCO) PAGLIERANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA M. (CAPOBIANCO) PAGLIERANI Obituary
PAGLIERANI, Regina M. (Capobianco) Passed away at home on March 16th, at the age of 97. Born in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Emmanuelle (Iannazzi) Capobianco. She was predeceased by her husband Qurino "Babe" Paglierani. She is survived by her sister Eleanor Ricci. Regina will be lovingly remembered by her son Paul and his wife Ellen, son Bill and Ellen Duguay; grandson Mathew of Albuquerque, NM, granddaughter Lauren Aquino and her husband Nick of Watertown and her great-grandson William Aquino. Regina was a WWII veteran and served honorably in the United States Navy. She lived her entire life in Watertown, where she enjoyed raising her two boys. She was employed for many years as an adjudicator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. All arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -