PAGLIERANI, Regina M. (Capobianco) Passed away at home on March 16th, at the age of 97. Born in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Emmanuelle (Iannazzi) Capobianco. She was predeceased by her husband Qurino "Babe" Paglierani. She is survived by her sister Eleanor Ricci. Regina will be lovingly remembered by her son Paul and his wife Ellen, son Bill and Ellen Duguay; grandson Mathew of Albuquerque, NM, granddaughter Lauren Aquino and her husband Nick of Watertown and her great-grandson William Aquino. Regina was a WWII veteran and served honorably in the United States Navy. She lived her entire life in Watertown, where she enjoyed raising her two boys. She was employed for many years as an adjudicator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. All arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020