ROSHER, Regina M. (Madden) Of South Boston, passed away on November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter C. Rosher. Devoted mother of Karen Wingert and her husband Lewis of Stoughton, Jane Szydlowski and her husband Paul, Walter C. Rosher, Jr., all of Randolph, Pamela Ferreira and her husband Ronald, Jr. of Pelham, NH. Sister of Marion Street, Claire Powers, Anne Travers, Edward Madden, Maryalice Madden, and the late Jane Madden, and Lori Irvine. Daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Norton) Madden. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, November 17th, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, on Wednesday, November 18th, at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Regina may be made to Tufts Medical Center Developmental Office. (In Memo) Memory of Regina Rosher Dr. Paul Mathew Cancer Research Fund. Address: 800 Washington St., #231, Boston, MA 02111.



