SENKEL, Regina Sheila Born in Boston, passed away after a brief illness at her home in Braintree. She was the daughter of Micheal John Dooner and Margaret Mary Breheney Dooner. Regina was the beloved wife of Francis W. Senkel of Braintree, MA, she was the mother of Dianne Regina Senkel McAfee of Watertown, MA, and the mother of Francis Kenneth Senkel of Charlotte, NC. She was a graduate of Bridgewater State University, Magna Cum Laude. Also, she attended studies at the Massasoit College, School of Nursing. She worked as a Human Resources Counselor at Boston University for many years. Regina had been a volunteer at Quincy public schools for special needs students. Regina was a member of the choir at St. Clare's parish in Braintree, MA. She was an active supporter of the Bel Canto Opera of Boston, MA, and she was a member of the Erin's Sons and Daughters of Boston, MA. Regina is survived by her brother, Micheal E. Dooner of South Weymouth, and her sister, C. Rose Dooner Charland of Orleans, MA. Also, she is survived by her sister, Helen Dooner of Braintree, MA. Along with other family members there is a beloved sister, Rose Peters Ward of Marlboro, MA. Also, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by other siblings, Ann Dooner Snow of Weymouth, MA, Joseph M. Dooner of Weymouth, MA, Margaret (Peggy Dooner) Keys of Hanover, MA, and Paul Francis Dooner of Boston, MA. Visiting Hours will be at the Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St. in BRAINTREE, MA, on Monday, August 26, from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 10 a.m at The Church Of St. Clare, 2144 Liberty St., Braintree. Donations can be sent to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019