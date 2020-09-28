REYNOLDS, Regina T. "Reggie" (Burns) At 94 years of age. Of Medford, formerly of Charlestown, September 27, 2020 at home, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. "Joe" Reynolds. Devoted mother of Stephen Reynolds & wife Laurie, Michael Reynolds & wife Breda, Nancy Morin & husband Rick, Brian Reynolds & Jean Reynolds & partner Laurie Guiney. Loving Nana to Julie & Keith Reynolds, Kylie & Nieve Morin & her great-granddaughters Ella & Hailey Reynolds. Proud Godmother to Judy Davis & Diane Downing. Beloved sister of the late Catherine "Kitty" Shields, Anna "Bunty" Noonan, Mary Christine Burns, John Burns, Helen Kearns, Margaret Wiley, Dorothy Ruiz & Judy Peters. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Reggie's Funeral on Friday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Funeral Home. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church & Funeral Home.) For obituary, directions & online condolences,