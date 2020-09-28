1/1
REGINA T. (BURNS) REYNOLDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REGINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REYNOLDS, Regina T. "Reggie" (Burns) At 94 years of age. Of Medford, formerly of Charlestown, September 27, 2020 at home, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. "Joe" Reynolds. Devoted mother of Stephen Reynolds & wife Laurie, Michael Reynolds & wife Breda, Nancy Morin & husband Rick, Brian Reynolds & Jean Reynolds & partner Laurie Guiney. Loving Nana to Julie & Keith Reynolds, Kylie & Nieve Morin & her great-granddaughters Ella & Hailey Reynolds. Proud Godmother to Judy Davis & Diane Downing. Beloved sister of the late Catherine "Kitty" Shields, Anna "Bunty" Noonan, Mary Christine Burns, John Burns, Helen Kearns, Margaret Wiley, Dorothy Ruiz & Judy Peters. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Reggie's Funeral on Friday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Funeral Home. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church & Funeral Home.) For obituary, directions & online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved