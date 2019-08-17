|
TIRONE, Regina C. Jean (Cyr) Of Haverhill, formerly of South Weymouth, died August 16, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late George Tirone. Loving mother of Gary Tirone and his wife Ellen of Newburyport. Cherished Grammy Jean of Jonathan Tirone of Austria and Alison Tirone of CA. Devoted GiGi of Thaddaeus, Cypress and Clover. Adored daughter of the late David and Zowie (Corrow) Cyr. Caring sister of Peter "Neil" Cyr, Marilyn Shriver, Dana Cyr, Donna Cyr, Larry Cyr and the late Bernard Cyr, Frances Tirone and Gerald Cyr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth.
In memory of Jean, donation may be made to Baker Katz Activity Fund, 194 Boardman St., Haverhill, MA 01830. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019