ZAFFERANO, Regina (DeSantis) Age 93, of Somerville, formerly of Introdacqua, Italy, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cesidio "Lidio" Zafferano. Loving mother of Anthony Zafferano and his wife Janice of RI, Josephine Pires and her husband Eddie of Raynham and Lydia Ciccone and her late husband Charlie of Melrose. Sister of Bambina DeAcetis of Medford and the late Raffaelina Colaluca. Dear grandmother of Stephanie, Christina, Erica, Charles and Gina. Proud great-grandmother of Noelle, Bradley, Derek and Kyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning, July 3rd at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday, July 2nd from 4-8 p.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Broadway, Malden. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Regina Zafferano to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019