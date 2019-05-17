|
WRIGHT, Reginald A. "Kashka Jawara" Of Woburn, Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, died, April 29th, at the age of seventy-one. Friends, relatives and fellow veterans are invited to his Graveside Committal Service with Military Honors on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:30 a.m. in the Veteran's Section of Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn, with his burial to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA 01801. lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019