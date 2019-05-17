Boston Globe Obituaries
REGINALD A. WRIGHT

REGINALD A. WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, Reginald A. "Kashka Jawara" Of Woburn, Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, died, April 29th, at the age of seventy-one. Friends, relatives and fellow veterans are invited to his Graveside Committal Service with Military Honors on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:30 a.m. in the Veteran's Section of Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn, with his burial to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA 01801. lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
