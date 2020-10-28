SMITH, Reid H. Of Boxford, passed away peacefully on September 28 at the age of 80 after a 6 year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved husband of Martha W. Smith and loving father of Donna Frith, Hess Smith, Chuck Smith, Gail Wayne, and Meredith Irwin. Loving grandfather to Madison, Wilson, Norah, and Luke. Beloved son of the late Charles and Phyllis Smith, brother of the late Gail Smith Blanton, and uncle of Patti Lawrence and David Floyd. He will be greatly missed. Reid grew up in Wilmington, DE where he met his beloved Martha at the age of 12. He attended Mount Pleasant High School where he played basketball under Coach Jack Ramsay. He was often the high scoring champion for the state of Delaware. He went on to the Naval Academy where he rowed crew for four years. He graduated in 1961. He earned a MS in Physics at Catholic University and taught physics at the Naval Academy. Reid served on multiple nuclear submarines and was Commander of the USS Bergall (SSN 667) during the final 5 years of 20 years of service to his country in the United States Navy. He went on to work for Stone & Webster and Vermont Yankee as a nuclear engineer. He also spent years working for the Army leading chemical demilitarization projects. After retirement, Reid taught various science courses at Salem State, North Shore Community College, The Governor's Academy, and Lexington Christian Academy. Reid loved hiking and camping with his family. He played softball in the Boxford Town League. His love of boats continued in canoeing, kayaking, sailing, and rowing his shell locally. He enjoyed cycling all over the North Shore and over high mountain passes in Colorado. He was a member and choir member at First Church Congregational in Boxford. A memorial service for Reid will be held in the First Church Congregational Boxford, 4 Georgetown Road, Boxford on Friday, November 6th. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. Private interment with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) DANVERS. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com View the online memorial for Reid H. SMITH