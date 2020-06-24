Home

REINA DOLORES LOBO

REINA DOLORES LOBO Obituary
LOBO, Reina Dolores Age 65, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband of 45 years, Jose Bayardo Rivera, son Jose Bayardo Rivera and her daughters Yessica Ortega former dedicated Boston Globe employee, Darlyng Raquel Rivera, Celia Dolores Rivera, Karen Michelle Rivera, and 8 grandchildren. Reina was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother; she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
