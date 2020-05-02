|
CLARK, Remington A. III Of Wenham, MA, passed away on April 27, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Lynn G. Clark; children Ashley C. Guittarr and husband Casey, Linsley C. Waldron and husband Jason, all of Hamilton, Remington A. Clark, IV and wife Elle of Salem, grandchildren, Logan and Lilly Guittarr, Charlotte, Curtiss and Margarete Waldron of Hamilton and canine companion Skye. Private burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, MA. A celebration of life memorial service will be held this summer. Contributions in his memory to: Newport Festivals Foundation or Sweet Relief Musician's Fund. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER. For more info and condolences, please visit online at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020