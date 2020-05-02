Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Wildwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for REMINGTON CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REMINGTON A. CLARK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REMINGTON A. CLARK Obituary
CLARK, Remington A. III Of Wenham, MA, passed away on April 27, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Lynn G. Clark; children Ashley C. Guittarr and husband Casey, Linsley C. Waldron and husband Jason, all of Hamilton, Remington A. Clark, IV and wife Elle of Salem, grandchildren, Logan and Lilly Guittarr, Charlotte, Curtiss and Margarete Waldron of Hamilton and canine companion Skye. Private burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, MA. A celebration of life memorial service will be held this summer. Contributions in his memory to: Newport Festivals Foundation or Sweet Relief Musician's Fund. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER. For more info and condolences, please visit online at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REMINGTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -