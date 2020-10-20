1/1
REMO TOMEI
TOMEI , Remo Of Billerica, formerly of Boston, Oct. 19. Beloved husband of Frances (Pugliares) Tomei. Loving father of Rosanne Kean and her husband, William, of Billerica, Diane Viscione and her husband, Paul, of Westford and Joe Tomei and his wife, Melissa, of Billerica. Brother of Rose Tomei of Billerica; and is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Sandra, Paul, Juliana, Eric, Lauren, Alison and Nicholas. Brother-in-law and best friend of John Pugliares and his wife, Aida, of Woburn. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Attendees are required to sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com Face masks will be required. Burial will take place at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
