P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
t. Suzanna's Parish
Dedham, MA
View Map
RENA ELIZABETH (CHEVERIE) KENNEDY


1935 - 2020
RENA ELIZABETH (CHEVERIE) KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY, Rena Elizabeth (Cheverie) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, at her home in Dedham, MA. She was the beloved wife of Donald Kennedy, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Rena was born in Souris, Prince Edward Island, Canada on April 15, 1935. She is the daughter of the late Gus and Ada Cheverie and sister of Ruthie Cheverie of Souris. In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by three sons: Edward Kennedy and wife Heidi of Watertown, MA, Michael Kennedy and wife Beth Rohlfs of Ipswich, MA, and John Kennedy and wife Cathy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Rena was predeceased by her beloved daughter Renee. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kyle, Kourtney, Jonna, Ally, Cameron, Caitlyn, Cassie, Brandon and Katrena. Rena will be greatly missed by her sister Ruthie, with whom she has maintained a very close relationship despite the 700-mile distance between them. She will be remembered for the many knitted items she loved to give as gifts, her love for pictures and puzzles and for doting on her grandchildren and faithful canine companion, Timmy. A private Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 24 at St. Suzanna's Parish in Dedham, and interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020
