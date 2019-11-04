|
|
NICOTERA, Renato Manuel Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge, Belmont & St. Petersburg, FL, Nov. 2nd, 2019. Loving father of Ron Nicotera of Brighton. Dear uncle of Bobby, Billy, Paul, Kathleen and Susan Nicotera. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend his Visitation in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, on Wednesday morning from 10-11 am. Burial with United States Army Military Honors will be held at the V. A. Mass National Cemetery in Bourne. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019