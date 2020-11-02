MICHELI, Rene A. In Dorchester, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, died October 31, 2020. Beloved son of Lydia (Amadei) Micheli of Dorchester and the late Silvano Micheli. Loving brother of Carlo L. and his wife Jeanice Micheli of Vermont, and the late Mario S. Micheli. Dear nephew of Giancarlo and his wife Alda Micheli of Roslindale, and Anne Marie Amadei of Dorchester. Survived by many cousins, friends, and numerous relatives in Italy and France. Family and friends will honor and remember Rene's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Road, Dorchester, on Friday morning, November 6, at 10 A.M. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.