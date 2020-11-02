1/1
RENE A. MICHELI
1963 - 2020
MICHELI, Rene A. In Dorchester, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, died October 31, 2020. Beloved son of Lydia (Amadei) Micheli of Dorchester and the late Silvano Micheli. Loving brother of Carlo L. and his wife Jeanice Micheli of Vermont, and the late Mario S. Micheli. Dear nephew of Giancarlo and his wife Alda Micheli of Roslindale, and Anne Marie Amadei of Dorchester. Survived by many cousins, friends, and numerous relatives in Italy and France. Family and friends will honor and remember Rene's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Road, Dorchester, on Friday morning, November 6, at 10 A.M. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Rene you will always live in my heart! Until we meet again love you and I will miss you!
Richard Shipley
Family
