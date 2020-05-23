|
BOUDREAU, Rene P. Of Middleboro, died suddenly on May 20, 2020. He was 81. Beloved husband of Brenda A. (Smith) Boudreau. Devoted father of Kenneth (Pamela) James (Roberta) and Thomas (Kristin). Loving grandfather of Renee, Marielle, Daniel, Matthew, Annabelle, Cross, Kayla, and Nolan. Also survived by his brothers, Robert and Edward. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send condolences, please visit: www.oneillfuneral.com Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street, MIDDLEBORO.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020