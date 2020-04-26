Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for RENEE CURRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RENEE (GOLDSTEIN) CURRIE

RENEE (GOLDSTEIN) CURRIE Obituary
CURRIE, Renee (Goldstein) Of Revere, died April 26, 2020. Devoted mother of Richard Currie, & the late Robert Currie. Loving daughter of the late Irving & Selma Goldstein. Dear sister of Lauralee Goldstein Yett. Late owner operator of C.O.D. Oil Company of Revere. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . Private Services were held due to Covid-19 crisis. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
