COHEN, Renee E. Age 91, formerly of Providence and Newport, RI, and Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Earle Cohen. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Gisela (Kornreich) Ehrick. Renee graduated from Brooklyn Friends School and Barnard College. For the past 20 years, Renee was a successful realtor in Newport, RI. Prior to that, she partnered with her late husband in a myriad of entrepreneurial and philanthropic pursuits, including Artists International, a Providence-based performing arts company, the Millstone Restaurant in North Attleboro, MA and the Hotel Viking in Newport. She particularly enjoyed volunteering to teach children math and sciences. A consummate athlete, Renee was at an early age an accomplished equestrian, figure skater, and downhill skier. Her greatest passions were tennis and golf, which she continued to play nearly every day through her late 80s. Particularly in tennis, she had unfettered love for the game, and was always encouraging to new players. Renee enjoyed a robust social life and was blessed with wonderful friends. Before the age of mobile phones, she told her friends to call her before 8 am or after 11 pm, if they wanted to reach her. She loved a good cocktail party, the philharmonic, traveling, and was always good for the go. She took her first nap at age 90. Hers was a life well-lived. She is survived by her children, Wendy Handler (Larry), Eric Cohen (Betsy), Jon Cohen (Nancy Donahoe), and Douglas Cohen; six grandchildren, Michael (Lauren Elizabeth) and Josh Cohen (Allison) Jeffrey and Danielle Handler, and Will and Cha Cha Cohen; and two great-grandchildren, Beau and Wells Cohen. The family would like to thank Renee's caregivers, Teona Kovziridze, Melissa Simmons, Ezra Health, and Good Shepherd Community Care for their devoted care and kindness. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 27th at 11:00AM at Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Ave., Providence with Burial following at Sons of Israel and David Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Potter League, Middletown, RI, www.potterleague.org/support/ or Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA. Shiva will be private. For information and condolences, please visit www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019