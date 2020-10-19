1/1
RENéE ELLEN TODRES
TODRES, Renée Ellen Of Westwood, MA, passed away on October 17th 2020, after an eight-year valiant battle with cancer. During her journey with cancer, Renée was always a trooper. She was born in Newark, New Jersey in February 1945, while her beloved father was stationed in England during WWII. Renée was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Claire Todres and her aunt Martha Ashin. Renée leaves behind her husband, Charles Schwartz, as well as her treasured children, Jennifer and Matthew, in addition to her cherished daughter-in-law Arlene and her twin grandchildren, Jack and James. She also leaves behind her devoted brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Susi Todres, as well as two cousins Michael and Barry Pomp, and her aunt, Bobbi Pomp. Renée grew up in Newark for her early childhood and then moved to Springfield, New Jersey. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1962 and Douglas College in 1966. She followed her dream and moved to Boston to teach French and Spanish at Meadowbrook High School in Newton, MA. She obtained a Master's Degree from Boston University in Counseling Psychology and went to work in Salem as a school adjustment counselor. In 1997, she obtained another Master's Degree in Social Work from Simmons College. She had a private practice in psychiatric counseling between 1997 and 2003, when she helped and supported many patients. Renée continued to deal with health issues since then to the present time, always with a smile for everyone. Renée's warm personality and engaging attitude brought her lifelong friends who she kept in contact with despite being miles apart. Renée was always surrounded by loving friends and dedicated family, relationships that were always at the top of her priorities. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can may be made to the Dana-Farber Gynecological Oncology Department at danafarber.org. Shiva will be held virtually Tuesday, Oct. 20th at 7pm via Zoom. To attend, please contact info@templebethdavid.net to register. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

