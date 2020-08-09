Boston Globe Obituaries
RETIRED SGT. JAMES E. LEAHY Jr.

RETIRED SGT. JAMES E. LEAHY Jr. Obituary
LEAHY, Retired Sgt. James E. Jr. BPD In Dorchester, Neponset, died August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith G. (Gallagher) Leahy. Loving father of Lt. James E. Leahy (Weymouth Fire Dept.) and his wife Victoria Leahy of Weymouth, and Sgt. Thomas P. Leahy BPD and his wife Susan Leahy of Dorchester. Son of the late James and Bridget (Molloy) Leahy. Brother of Gerard H. and his wife Margaret Leahy of Foxboro, and the late Brian M. and his wife Evelyn Leahy, Dennis J. Leahy OFM, and Michael E. Leahy. Brother-in-law of Patricia Leahy of Dorchester. Devoted "Papa" of Stephanie L. Leahy, Katherine A. Leahy, LCpl. James E. Leahy V (USMC), Kalyn E. Leahy, and Erin M. Leahy. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim was a proud member of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes & Drums. He was also an accomplished equestrian and former member of the Boston Police Dept. Mounted Unit. He was a former member of the Norfolk Hunt Club and a Friend of Bill W. There will be a private Visitation, a private Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, Neponset, and a private burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2020
