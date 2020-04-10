|
BRAND, Rhoda (Beinstein) Age 94, of North Andover formerly of Malden. Entered eternal rest April 8, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Abraham J. Brand. Beloved mother of Steven & Rhona Brand, Leonard & Beverly Brand, Carl & Valerie Brand and Sheara & Jeff Seigal. Cherished grandmother of Corey & David, Matthew & Danyael, Elyssa, Rebecca, Adam & Sara, Kara and Jared & Therese. Proud great-grandmother of Olivia, Nathan, Sasha and Noa. Due to current health conditions, private graveside services were held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cure for Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St,. Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or the Abraham J. Brand Scholarship Fund, c/o Peabody High school, 485 Lowell St., Peabody, MA. 01960. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020