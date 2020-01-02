|
BESTWICK, Rhoda E. Of Middleborough, formerly of Hyde Park, Dedham, and Falmouth, on Dec. 31, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Peter Koshivos, and the late William Baga. Dear sister of Robert E. Friel of Middleborough, and the late Robert Bestwick. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service Saturday, at 11 am, at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to , PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5030 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020