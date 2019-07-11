Boston Globe Obituaries
HITRYS, Rhoda (Olian) Of Worcester, MA, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, and Mashpee, MA on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Albie Hitrys. Loving mother of David Hitrys & his wife Laurie of Framingham and Lisa O'Neill & her husband Tedd of Ada, MI. Loving Bubbie of Courtney, Jared and Lindsay, Gram-Gram of Shaun, Craig and Shannon and great-grandmother of nine. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, July 14 at 11:45AM. Following the service, memorial observance will be at the home of David & Laurie Hitrys through the evening. Remembrances may be made to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601 https://dystonia-foundation.org/donate Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
