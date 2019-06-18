KOOCHER, Rhoda Age 85, of Lexington, MA, survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 65 years Martin Koocher. Her sons, Michael Koocher and his wife Kimm, Dean Koocher and his wife Stacy and Ken Koocher and his wife Diane. Rhoda was also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Jake, Rose, Travis and Dustin and her surviving sister Joyce Wolf. Fond aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their families. Daughter to the late Harry and Rose Cohen, she was one of 9 children and raised in Winthrop, MA. Rhoda was a wonderful caring and devoted mother to her children and strong family matriarch through the years. After raising her 3 boys, she had a long and successful second career as an Office Manager for one of Boston's premier IPO legal firms. Rhoda was a naturally talented painter who also loved to cook and entertain family and friends. A passionate traveler, Rhoda loved to play cards and she and Marty had many game nights with friends and family. Funeral Services at Temple Beth Israel, 25 Harvard Street, Waltham on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00am. Burial at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Following burial, shiva will be at the family's home until 4:00pm and continuing 6:30-8:30pm and Friday from 1-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hadassah New England, www.hadassah.org/regions/northern-new-england or Mass Audubon, www.massaudubon.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary