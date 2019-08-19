Boston Globe Obituaries
RHODA (SILVERMAN) STOLOFF

RHODA (SILVERMAN) STOLOFF Obituary
STOLOFF, Rhoda (Silverman) Of Chestnut Hill, MA, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Saul Stoloff. Devoted mother of Larry & his wife Karen Stoloff, Robert & his wife Beth Stoloff, Amy Wayne, and the late Jeffrey Stoloff & his surviving wife Karen. Cherished grandmother of Gretchen, Randal, Rachel, Lauren, Erica, Alexander, Harrison, Eric, and great-grandmother of five. Graveside services will take place at the Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Thursday, August 22nd at 11:45AM. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
