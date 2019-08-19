|
|
STOLOFF, Rhoda (Silverman) Of Chestnut Hill, MA, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Saul Stoloff. Devoted mother of Larry & his wife Karen Stoloff, Robert & his wife Beth Stoloff, Amy Wayne, and the late Jeffrey Stoloff & his surviving wife Karen. Cherished grandmother of Gretchen, Randal, Rachel, Lauren, Erica, Alexander, Harrison, Eric, and great-grandmother of five. Graveside services will take place at the Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Thursday, August 22nd at 11:45AM. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019