MANCZUROWSKY, Rhonda A. (Dalesio) On July 14, 2020, Rhonda Ann (Dalesio) Manczurowsky, passed away peacefully at the age of 54 surrounded by her loving family after a 15 month battle with mesothelioma, a rare cancer.
Rhonda was born to Mario and Ann Marie (DiVitto) Dalesio of Milford, MA on July 28, 1965. Rhonda attended nursing school at Fitchburg State University and fell in love along the way with her beloved husband of nearly 33 years, Walter Manczurowsky. Together they raised three children, Julia, Kayla, and Sofia. Rhonda committed her life to the care of her family and the care of others as she touched countless patient lives in her 33 years as a nurse. Over the past 11 years, Rhonda became an Oncology Certified Nurse and gave her heart and soul to her patients undergoing radiation at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center. Recreationally, Rhonda always had a passion for dance; in her early years, she danced at her cousin's studio in Milford and later joined Jazzercise in Milford, where she often won the award for most classes attended in a year. Rhonda lived her life with grace, passion, and love and in that spirit we share one of her favorite sayings, "Enthusiasm makes the ordinary, EXTRAordinary." Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Mario.
She is survived by her husband Walter, her three children, Julia, Kayla, and Sofia, her mother Ann Marie, sister Lynn, and brother Ronald.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford, followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday evening from 5 - 8PM at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., MILFORD.
In honor of her dedication to the field of oncology and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (curemeso.org). Since her diagnosis, Rhonda has said, "I hope someday I help someone beat this." She is ever the nurse, ever our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. If you met Rhonda in this life, consider yourself lucky, for you have crossed paths with an angel on Earth.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020